Inhospitable

The economic environment in our country is as unfavourable as it could possibly get for businesses. Industrial units are shutting down, letters of credit for imports are unavailable and the costs of doing business keep rising. Our economic policymakers somehow manage to be both timid and reckless.
They do not have the courage or vision to come up with new policies but irresponsibly persevere with the flawed policies of the past. We need bold policymakers to restore the confidence of the business community.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
