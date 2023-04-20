Many people blame the real-estate sector for our economic problems, especially inequality. They refer to the so-called easy money that people supposedly make in this business. However, this is not the case. The real-estate sector merely reflects the inequalities that are already present in society due to our poor education, health and infrastructure. People bemoan the growth in housing societies while the rest of the economy sinks, but what has the government done to encourage investment in other sectors?
We do not build more schools, more research facilities or more factories and the growth of our telecom network has also stagnated. The only thing that goes up in Pakistan is the population, particularly the population leaving the country for work and sending money back home, which, due to the paucity of alternatives, goes into property. Hence, it is only logical that there will be growth in real estate.
Waqas Asmat
Islamabad
