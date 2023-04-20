Science education is a crucial aspect of any modern education system, and it is essential that students have access to proper science labs and materials. Unfortunately, this is not the case in most schools in Pakistan, particularly when it comes to science laboratories in government schools. Students are not getting the hands-on experience they need to fully understand scientific concepts and this is having a negative impact on their learning. In those few government schools that do have a science lab, the latter is often in a dilapidated condition with inadequate materials. This deprives the students from gaining the knowledge and skills that are required to thrive in today’s world.

The impact of this lack of resources is particularly acute in the rural areas, where many students come from impoverished families and have limited access to educational opportunities. Without access to high-quality science education, these students are at a significant disadvantage when it comes to pursuing careers in fields such as engineering, medicine and information technology. In light of such stark inequities, it is essential that the government invests sufficient funds, time and energy towards revamping the existing science laboratories and creating new ones.

Shabir Jamali and A R Jamali

Shaheed Benazirabad