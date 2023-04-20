Too big not to fail

Overpopulation is one of Pakistan’s major problems, one we have not even begun to address. Most Pakistanis remain unaware of this issue, even though it is closely linked to problems that feature prominently in our national discourse such as unemployment, pollution, lack of resources and inadequate infrastructure. The problem has grown to the point where we are destroying agricultural land, the very backbone of our economy, in order to house the growing population. We are at a point where we cannot afford to both feed and house everyone and unless we focus more on family planning and population management, we will eventually be unable to do either.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad