Asiad blunder

When the inaugural edition of the Asian Games took place in New Delhi in 1951, Pakistan didn’t take part in the continental sporting spectacle. But the country made its debut with a bang in the second edition of the Asiad held in Manila in 1954, winning a total of 13 medals including five golds. Eight years later in the1962 Asian Games in Jakarta, Pakistan gave their best ever performance, winning 28 medals including eight golds. Fast forward to 2018, when the Asiad returned to Indonesia, Pakistan crashed to their worst ever performance in the event’s history returning home with just four bronze medals. It is feared that things could be even worse for Pakistan in the upcoming 19th Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China later this year. The event was supposed to take place in 2022 but was rescheduled due to Covid-19 threats. It will be held from September 23 to October 8.

Unlike several other competing nations, Pakistan was unable to capitalize on the delay that gave the competing sportspersons an extra 12 months to prepare as the country’s sports authorities showed no interest in preparing the national athletes for what is the biggest international multi-sports event after the Olympic Games. In fact with just around five months left, the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) is yet to line up training camps even for sports like wrestling and weightlifting in which the country has realistic chances of winning medals. It seems that the PSB has failed to learn from its past mistakes. Like always it has opted against making a concrete training programme for such an important international assignment. The training camps will now begin after the much-delayed National Games to be held in Quetta in May. This would mean that the elite national athletes will barely get a few weeks of training and minimum international exposure ahead of the Hangzhou assignment. They will be competing against highly-trained athletes from top-tier sporting nations like hosts China, Japan, Korea etc. There are realistic fears that once again the national contingent will return home with barely any Asian Games medals.

Pakistan sports has followed this script for too long and it’s time that steps are taken to bring about much-needed positive changes. Unfortunately it seems highly unlikely. The government has already made it clear that it is not interested in backing sports by announcing a drastic reduction in the national sports budget. At a time when the Pakistani rupee is in a freefall, this could prove to be the final nail in Pakistan sports’ coffin.