The importance of a dialogue

The Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa election issue is now a full-blown crisis that is not just political but also judicial. With a Supreme Court quite nearly equally divided, all eyes are on the apex court’s hearing today (and quite possibly tomorrow if Eid does not fall on Friday). Hearing the defence ministry’s petition seeking all elections on the same day, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court has said (on Wednesday) that this petition is unmaintainable, and that since the SC has already given a verdict on the Punjab polls, things now have to ‘move on’. This is as categorical as it can get, and comes also after the SC was apprised of the security situation on the ground by members of the country’s security apparatus. Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial has also warned the government of “serious consequences” if funds for the Punjab polls are not released.

At the same time, the court has given a hint of a thaw by acknowledging that if the government is trying to initiate a political dialogue with all political parties to reach a consensus on the elections date, and if the political parties come together for such dialogue, the court could then make room for them and change the date of elections. For legal experts, this then opens up yet another Pandora’s box. Can the court delay polls on the basis of a political dialogue? And, more importantly, can the court act as an arbitrator of sorts in what is a political conflict? There is also the question of why the focus remains solely on the Punjab polls and not Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s polls, as if the 90-day stipulation does not apply on KP. Legal observers have also pointed out that the term “barest minimum” — used for the timeframe in which to old the polls — in the SC’s 3:2 verdict had made things murky and that the court should have ensured elections were either held within 90 days or else referred the matter to parliament to bring a constitutional amendment to hold elections on the same day across the country.

The political compulsions that have led us to where we stand today remain in limbo. The coalition government insists on elections on the same day. For now, the only way to manage that would be a constitutional amendment. And the only way to do that would be a serious across-the-aisle political dialogue. There is some thinking that, while the PTI may agree to a one-time constitutional amendment, it may still not agree on elections in October and would want them a couple of months earlier, most likely in August. But even for that, it would take weeks or more for all political parties to reach a proper consensus on this issue. There is a strong reasoning put forward for matters political to remain within the political domain and only matters legal to be discussed in the courts. The 90-day stipulation for elections in Punjab was a question of law. Whether political parties are talking to each other or not is a question of political strategy. Adding to this is the judiciary’s internal differences that have led to SC verdicts being challenged from within. It is imperative that not just the political parties but the judiciary also hold a dialogue amongst themselves to finally resolve all these issues. In such an atmosphere, even the May elections will not lead to any conflict resolution. There is no way out but for dialogue to be taken up by everyone — right up to the highest levels of leadership in all political parties.