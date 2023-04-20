Rival shot dead in police custody

KOHAT: An accused was shot dead while a head-constable sustained injuries when rivals opened fire on them on Wednesday.
Accused Asif, a resident of Zairkoi, opened fire on one Sabir Shah, a resident of Shakardara who was accused of kidnapping a married woman, when he was being brought to the court by police. He sustained multiple bullet injuries and was killed on the spot while head-constable Abdul Hameed sustained injuries in the firing.Soon after the incident, a heavy contingent of police rushed to the spot and launched a search operation to apprehend the accused.
