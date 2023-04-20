Nine injured in Mansehra road mishap

MANSEHRA: Nine members of a family, including women and children, sustained injuries when a speeding van rammed into a track in the Battal area here on Wednesday.

The family was on the way to Rawalpindi in their van from Battal when the driver lost control over the steering while negotiating a sharp turn on Hazara Expressway and the vehicle rammed into a truck. A squad of Rescue 1122, including ambulances, rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital Mansehra.