Minister asks TEVTA to repair condemned vehicles

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Adnan Jalil has directed the Technical Education & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) for immediate repair and utilisation of condemned vehicles parked in the offices of the authority and its training institutes.

A handout issued here said that in light of the directives of the caretaker minister, the first rehabilitated vehicle was handed over to Women Polytechnic Institute, Hayatabad on Wednesday.

The provincial minister formally handed over the keys of the vehicle to the principal of the Institute. He directed the authority repair all condemned and obsolete vehicles parked at the colleges and offices of the technical education department and to utilise them instead of purchasing new vehicles. The measure will address the issue of the shortage of vehicles with the institutes, and will also save millions of rupees of the public exchequer regarding the purchase of new vehicles.