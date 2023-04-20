Ulema in Kohistan demand fair trial

MANSEHRA: A jirga of ulema on Wednesday decided to present testimonials at the anti-terrorism court against the Chinese national who was arrested on the charges of blasphemous remarks two day back.

“We want conviction of accused Chinese national under the blasphemy section of Law by the ATC and should be repatriated to his native homeland if he is acquitted,” Maulana Walliullah Tohidee told reporters after the jirga held at Madni Masjid at Dasu earlier in the day. The prominent ulema and religious scholars, who had also settled down the tense situation following the charged protesters took to the streets and blocked the Karakoram Highway demanding the arrest of the Chinese national under blasphemy charges, attended the jirga.

The jirga, which was also attended among others by the Maulana Azizur Rehman and Maulana Attaur Rehman, decided to produce two translators as witnesses to the blasphemous remarks by the Chinese national.

“Kohistanis are patriotic Pakistanis and will never allow anybody to sabotage the Dasu hydropower project,” he said. Maulana Waliullah said that ulema also planned to produce those two interpreters, one of them from Punjab, before a local court to record their statements under section 164 of Ppc.

“Two interpreters and three labourers were present around the Chinese national when he hurled sacrilegious remarks and only one of them understands what exactly the latter did,” he said.

Maulana Waliullah said that if the accused Chinese national was acquitted by the court then it would be better for him to be repatriated to his home country. A joint investigation team would produce the suspect Chinese national at Anti-Terrorism Court in Abbottabad today.