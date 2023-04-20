Eid security plan: Over 7,000 cops deployed in Hazara

ABBOTTABAD: The Hazara Police has deployed over 7,000 police personnel for the Eid security plan while all the district police officers (DPOs) have been directed to personally monitor such activities.

The plan has been prepared to maintain law and order throughout Hazara on the occasion of Chand Raat and Eid ul Fitr.

Traffic wardens, Elite Force and police women have been engaged for the purpose. Checkpoints have been established at more than 100 places across Hazara division. Facilitation camps will be organized as well for the convenience of the people.

Deputy Inspector General of Police , Hazara, Tahir Ayub Khan, reviewed the security plan for all districts.He said Hazara Police was always ready to deal with any emergency situation.

The DIG issued instructions to the DPOs and asked them to monitor the Eid security plan themselves so that it can be implemented in a good manner.He said the sub-divisional police officers can visit the markets, important places and major mosques of the city in the circles from time to time to assess the security situation.

They were asked to conduct search operations to ensure that no untoward incident takes place. The DIG directed the Superintendent of Police Traffic to adopt the best strategy to maintain the flow of traffic, and not harass drivers unnecessarily, but check the vehicles coming from other districts and treat the passengers well. “Those who resort to festive firing and one-wheeling on the night before Eid should be arrested and imprisoned,” he directed.