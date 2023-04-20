Residents seek timely repair of Mastuj Bridge

CHITRAL: The residents and volunteers on Wednesday asked the relevant authorities to help reconstruct the Mastuj Bridge to restore the land route of the valley with the rest of areas in Chitral.

Talking to The News, members and volunteers of the Chitral Development Movement said that the Mastuj Bridge had been in a dilapidated condition since last year and it could collapse any time.

They said that last year, a portion of this bridge was damaged due to flash floods, but it was yet to be rebuilt, exposing the local population to a host of problems. Inayatullah Aseer of Chitral Development Movement said that last year road to Mastuj as well as Gilgal, Brughal, Yarkhun was also closed.

He said that though the National Highways Authority had started work on Boni-Mastuj road last year, it left the work incomplete. He said that the commuters and travelers faced a host of problems while using this road.

He said that the members of the Chitral Development Movement had highlighted this issue time and again but to no avail. He asked the authorities concerned to help reconstruct the bridge and the road to provide relief to the local people in the face of hardships.

Liaquat Ali, Vice-President of Chitral Chamber of Commerce and Industry, said that the people of Mastuj were unhappy as the work on the Mastuj Road was left unfinished. He also demanded the government to order the construction of the bridge and the road in Mastuj to facilitate the local people.

Mohammad Ashraf, another resident, expressed dissatisfaction over the quality of the work which was carried out on the road in the past. He said that interior quality of material was used in the construction of the road.

Syed Burhan Shah Advocate said that 200 villages were located beyond Mastooj Bridge, which connected Chitral with Brughal valley and Gilgit-Baltistan, adding that this road snaked down to Wakhan and Tajikistan through this bridge.

He said that hundreds of vehicles passed over this bridge every day, but last year it was damaged due to flooding. He said that a new bridge would have to be built if the damaged one was not repaired, which would cost a lot of money.

The residents asked the federal government and the Supreme Court of Pakistan to direct the National Highways Authority to resume construction work on this road besides appointing an honest consultant to check the quality of work.