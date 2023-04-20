Renewable energy cost-effective option

Islamabad: Addressing a webinar on accelerating Chinese investment in the renewable energy market in Pakistan, the Tauseef H. Farooqi, Chairman of National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) pointed out that renewable energy is an inexhaustible source of green energy and the most cost-effective option in the current economic crisis in Pakistan.

Pakistan is a country with an enviable advantage in renewable energy. In the case of solar energy, Pakistan alone has almost 1,900,000 megawatts of solar potential. According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, Chinese investors are welcome to explore the infinite possibilities of various renewable energy sectors in Pakistan, including hydro, thermal, solar, etc.

Starting from 2023, Pakistan will conduct the first round of competitive bidding for the upcoming Solar Fast Track program, which seeks to induct 10,000 MW of solar power. Chinese investment in Renewable Energy (RE) can provide a significant boost in Pakistan’s efforts of transition to a low-carbon energy mix.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), China has been the largest global investor in RE, with a total investment of $758 billion from 2010 to mid 2019. China’s RE industry is among the global leaders, especially in wind and solar PV, providing about 5 million jobs across the globe.