Restoration of NIRC acting chairman welcomed

Islamabad: The National Labour Federation (NLF) has welcomed the decision of the Islamabad High Court to restore Noor Zaman as acting chairman and member of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC).

In a statement on Wednesday, the NLF President Shamsur Rehman Swati said some people for the sake security decisions from the NIRC, misguided the federal cabinet and the contractor of Noor Zaman was terminated but he was restored by the IHC. He said that Noor Zaman acting chairman and member of NIRC reigned mafia in industries and gave rights to industrial workers and played a key for maintaining peace between workers and management and owners of the industrial sector.