PC I to merge Margalla Avenue with M 1, N 5 approved

Islamabad: An important meeting of the CDA Development Working Party (CDADWP) was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain Noor ul Amin Mengal. Several public welfare projects were approved during the meeting.

The CDA Development Working Party has approved PC-I of the Margalla Avenue Extension Project from N-5 to M-1. Similarly, the PC-I of Lehtarar Road from Khana Pull to PINSTECH was also approved. In addition, in the meeting, PC-II of hiring consultancy service for the Kuri Enclave Mixed-Use Housing Project was also approved. Similarly, PC-II of the project consultancy service for Orchard Heights was also approved in the meeting.

Similarly, PC-II of project consultancy services to conduct a Road Safety Audit in Islamabad was also approved in the meeting. Under this project, the consultant will formulate recommendations for smooth and secure traffic on roads. Road safety audits will help reduce the number of accidents on the roads. This project will enhance the importance of road safety in road planning and design.