IHRA seals 3 clinics, medical centres

Islamabad: The Islamabad Healthcare Regulatory Authority (IHRA) has sealed three healthcare establishments for different malpractices including absence of qualified healthcare professionals, unhygienic conditions, functioning without registration and working during the period of suspension.

In addition to that, services of two healthcare establishments were also suspended for violation of the relevant laws and involvement in different types of malpractices. The healthcare establishments which were sealed included Zahir Khan Clinic, Maryam Clinic and Al-Barka Medical Centre in the capital while services of two healthcare establishments including Right Ways Rehab Centre and Grow Hair Transplant and Skin Care Clinic were suspended for different other violations.

CEO of the IHRA Dr. Quaid Saeed said their teams carried out inspections of over 42 healthcare establishments in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the last two weeks and found five of them were found involved in severe violation of relevant laws. He maintained that 25 healthcare establishments were given show-cause notices for minor violations while 12 healthcare establishments were found to be closed when inspected by the teams. Dr. Quaid Saeed IHRA teams are also carrying out zone-wise mapping of healthcare establishments of ICT and during the last two weeks, mapping of 10 HCEs were conducted.