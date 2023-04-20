Islamabad: Institute of Strategic Studies (ISS) organised a session on ‘Recent trends in Indian foreign policy’ here Wednesday. The event was attended by practitioners, former diplomats, academics, scholars and researchers.

The participants covered a wide range of themes including continuity and change in Indian foreign policy, traditional and new drivers of Indian foreign and security policies, the impact of Indian economy and its present growth trajectory. the relevance and efficacy of “strategic autonomy” in the current scenario, India’s quest for major power status, New Delhi’s posture and positioning in the great-power competition, the status of “Neighbourhood First” policy and gaps in regional engagement, slackening of commitment to multilateralism and drift towards “mini-lateralism,” continued intransigence in peacefully resolving the Jammu & Kashmir dispute and stalling of the SAARC process for regional cooperation.

The pursuit of Hindutva ideology in the internal and external dimensions also assessed and its implications for regional peace and security were evaluated. Besides this ideological drift, the participants highlighted the propensity in India to use certain foreign policy issues for domestic political gains, especially in the run-up to elections. The advice for Pakistan was to be vigilant as India goes through a slew of key state elections in 2023 and Lok Sabha elections in 2024. Khalid Mahmood, chairperson, BoG, ISS, made the concluding remarks.