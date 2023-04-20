Window shopping integral part of Eid festivities

Islamabad: After satiated with Eid shopping, begins the much-awaited tour of window shopping, which perks up the mood and alleviates the overall festive environment surrounding the lively and crowded markets. One cannot deny the fact that the pleasure one gets during this leisurely stroll without any time constraint is priceless. Checking out different shops, casually going in and out, and manoeuvring your way in and out through rush is a major skill for everyone.

The last two days before Eid are usually meant for leftover shopping, and without window shopping it is impossible to choose and buy accessories from the rest. Ammara, a shopping enthusiast said that she checks the latest trends, stops occasionally in shops, and then moves on. "For buying the perfect match and accessories, I have to look around for different shops to settle things of my choice. Since childhood me along with my family waited for the last two days before Eid to go last-minute shopping that used to be buying a little item and the rest was window shopping just to enjoy the pre Eid festivity,”she said. Saira, a housewife said that window shopping is not a time waste at all. “It’s just covering many shops for getting new ideas, checking the latest fashion trends in the market and comparing the prices. Mostly it’s comparing the prices with the competitors that offer the same product and the buyer is aware of the price difference between them. With the prices of every item now skyrocketing in the market, we can take ideas without spending a rupee. Especially in clothes, we can replicate the ideas according to our choice at a lesser price,” she said.

Ramsha said that window shopping makes her forget her worries for some time. “It makes me happy and rejuvenated for a few hours at least, though there is a feeling of not being able to buy anything of my choice, ” she said. Branded shops have the most window shopper visitors as they stroll around the shop, rack after rack, checking out the quality and price tags of the items and then leaving as quickly as they ventured inside.

Faria, a working lady said that she prefers window shopping with her friends because it is not time-bound. We just go around the shops, sometimes going in the shop and if something comes within our range, we buy it. But now already with this inflation, we are compromising on our desires and are unable to buy things. Window shopping can be addictive as well and can lead to unnecessary impulsive buying.

Tahreem, a student said that "Whenever I go window shopping in a mall with my friends, I make sure that I have a limited amount of my pocket money so that I don't buy impulsively. I don’t want to buy senselessly and then regret buying that. Sometimes we buy those things which we really don’t need," she said. The word ‘Sale’ triggers the passive window shoppers instigating them to step inside the shop whether they need the thing or not. Fauzia Amir never gets trapped by the sale offers and selling gimmicks in shops as she already knows that the discounted prices that they are offering are actually not discounts but the original prices of the items. Eid brings out the best of festivities and sales of every business. They display their new arrivals, and discounted items in the windows a few days before Eid to attract customers.

The shops showcase mannequins wearing the latest dresses that are frequently changed to show Eid editions. The windows are also adorned with decorations and lighting to create a festive environment.