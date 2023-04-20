Man gunned down in front of court by rivals

Islamabad: An under trial accused, involved in a murder case, was gunned down by a rival in front of a District Sessions Court after he was produced before the court of Civil Judge Islamabad.

Soon after the occurrence, the police arrested the shooter and shifted him to Bakhshi Khan (temporary lock-up of under trail prisoners), later, handed him over to the Margalla police for further legal action against the accused, police said, adding that the Margalla police have lodged an FIR against the accused under murder charge and started investigation. “The killing episode took place on the sequel to enmity between two relative families hailing from Charsadda, presently settled in Koral,” police said, adding the Koral police have already registered the first information report (FIA) against the members of the victim family on the allegation of setting their house on fire in Koral. “An FIR under sections 436/452/427/34 on 31st July 2021, had been registered against Zawar, Izhar, and Aziz sons of Mohammad Sarair on the allegation of setting the complainant’s house on fire.

The police arrested Zawar and sent him to jail but the complainant party preferred to take revenge from the victim’s party, police said and quoting the preliminary investigation report, added that assailant party chose the day of hearing of the case to avenge and get their target, Zawar at District Court during his production before the court of law. “As the police came out of the court of civil judge Saqib Jawad, the shooter, later identified as Sulman, opened fire at Zawar and riddled him with bullets killing him on the spot, police maintained, adding that the assailant attempted to flee from the scene but the police arrested him and recovered gun from his custody and shifted to Bakhshi Khanas for time being and sent the dead to PIMS for post mortem.

A higher level team of investigators under the supervision of SP (Security) has been constituted by the police chief to investigate police negligence, if any, and to fix responsibility for the occurrence that brought a bad name for the Islamabad police, police concluded.