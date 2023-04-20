Bid to supply 4,000 litre adulterated milk foiled

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has thwarted an attempt to supply 4,000 litre adulterated milk in the provincial metropolis carried from the surrounding area of Lahore on Wednesday.

Acting on the tipoff of the vigilance cell, a dairy safety team under the supervision of its Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar stopped a milk carrier vehicle (LES-7115) by placing a picket, and upon search recovered 100 maunds of contaminated milk from it.

PFA DG said that the team disposed of thousands of litres of tainted milk when milk sample proved it not up to the mark as per the PFA standards. He said that PFA team found polluted water and hazardous powder besides a low level of fat and lack of nutritional values in the milk.

Raja Jahangir said that counterfeiters usually adopt wicked practices to mint money and they sell adulterated food items in the market at cheap rates. He said that contaminated milk was to be supplied to sweets shops for making sweets. He said that PFA has been bringing a comprehensive policy to eliminate the adulteration mafia and to ensure the provision of pure milk.