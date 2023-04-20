Hospital waste management rules: Violators to face action

LAHORE: To ensure compliance with the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Punjab has decided to take action against the violators of the rules.
In this regard, the EPA will ensure compliance with the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014 under the decision of the Provincial Hospital Waste Advisory Committee, which has decided that the Divisional Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner as Chairmen of the Divisional and District Hospital Waste Supervisory Committees must convene regular meetings at least one in a month and they shall ensure that inspections of private and public hospitals were conducted to check compliance with the hospital waste management rules.
The provincial hospital waste advisory committee has also directed that the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners must ensure that pilferage of hospital waste was stopped and legal action was taken against such persons involved in such practices.
“Compliance with the Hospital Waste Management Rules is mandatory for every hospital,” said Dr Sajid Mahmood Chauhan, Secretary Environment Department (EPD) Punjab in a meeting held here.
