Demo against Munshi Hospital’s ‘funds’ bungling’

LAHORE: A protest was held against Mian Munshi Hospital’s administration in front of Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, here on Wednesday. The demonstrators holding banners and placards were raising slogans against hospital’s acting head and some other officials, accusing them of embezzling hospital funds.

They demanded the Health Department hold an inquiry within two days. The protesters blocked a road and alleged that no action was taken against MS Dr Adnan ul Qamar, office superintendent Malik Waseem and a dresser Mian Sarwer despite the fact that dozens of complaints had been lodged against them.

They alleged that at least Rs80 million had been devoured by showing purchase of tissue wipes. They alleged that chlorine tablets worth Rs30m were shown to be purchased on the pretext of providing clean drinking water to patients, despite the fact that filtration plants were available in the hospital. They alleged that the stock was not supplied to the hospital, as a matter of fact chlorine tablets worth Rs1 lakh were sufficient.

They alleged that the government-owned CBC, chemistry analyser, and other machines were shut down to oblige their favourite companies and get kickbacks from them. The alleged stock worth millions of rupees was shifted from one hospital to other hospital and fake bills were passed once again against that stock.

They alleged officials would show the purchase of stocks for six years and then show its consumption within a year. The demonstrators said that the incumbent hospital head had been working on additional charge for three years in violation of rules, as additional charge cannot be given to any official for more than six months. The MS and his staff could not be reached for their point of view. However, a source in the MS office, requesting anonymity, rejected the allegations as bogus.