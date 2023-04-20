Office-bearers

LAHORE: Elections for all former inspectors general of police Punjab chapter were held at the Police Club in which around 30 former IGs participated.
Former president of AFIGP Punjab Chapter Shaukat Javed briefed the House on the initiatives taken in the last three years. Shaukat Javed proposed the name of Khawaja Khalid Farooq as president for the next term which was unanimously approved by the House.
In the six-member executive committee, Tahsin Anwar Shah was elected as the general secretary while Shaukat Hayat, Parvez Rahim Rajput, Sarmad Saeed Khan, Ghalib Ali Bandisha and Amjad Javed Salimi were elected as members.
