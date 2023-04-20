Special cleanliness on Eid ordered

LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Local Government Minister Ibrahim Murad has directed for implementing a comprehensive action plan for maintaining cleanliness on Eid-ul-Fitr. He requested the people to launch their complaints regarding sanitation through helpline 1139.
Chairing a meeting to review cleanliness arrangements on Wednesday, the minister directed the chief officers of local bodies and heads of waste management companies in the province to personally lead and supervise the sanitation operation in their respective jurisdictions. He said that the officers concerned and sanitary staff would not take any leave during Eid days and would continue to work throughout the Eid holidays.
