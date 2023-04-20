Govt’s negative narrative spoils country’s image: Pervaiz

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly’s former speaker Chaudhry Afzal Sahi called on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Central President Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence.

Pervaiz Elahi said that no matter how many cases and inquiries the government wants, we will not leave Imran Khan’s side, Insha-Allah. PDM is delusional that it can now block Imran Khan’s way. In the current situation only Imran Khan can steer the boat of Pakistan. He said that the ice has melted and the US also realised its mistake, today the US policy-makers are calling Imran Khan the most popular leader of Pakistan.

Ch Pervaiz Elahi said that the negative propaganda of the government is spoiling the image of Pakistan in the international community. Who will invest in Pakistan when the government itself will do this negative propaganda? After the IMF, the World Bank has also predicted that Pakistan’s economy will deteriorate and poverty and unemployment will increase further. Pervaiz Elahi said that the government was playing with the fate of 220 million people just to escape from the election. Only India is benefiting from the anti-national narrative of Shehbaz

Sharif government because it is India’s narrative that Pakistan has become the “most dangerous” country in the world.