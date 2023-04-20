Rescuers to remain on duty on Eid

LAHORE: The leaves of Rescuers have been restricted and the Rescuers shall remain on duty during Eid-ul-Fitr.
In this regard, Secretary Emergency Services, Dr Rizwan Naseer appreciated the Rescue staff for providing round the clock emergency services even while fasting during Ramazan. He also reviewed the emergency arrangements through a video link meeting with all District Emergency Officers (DEOs) held at Emergency Services Headquarters here on Wednesday.
