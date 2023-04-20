IG signs summary of promotions

LAHORE: IG signed a summary for departmental promotions of 670 personnel of Telecommunication and Transport Wing.
In a video message released along with DIG Telecommunication, the IG said that the departmental examination of the lists of telecommunication officials has been done and around 350 officials have been promoted to the next scale and the promotion board meeting will be held soon after approving the summary for further promotions of 650 officials. The IG said that after the promotion of these officials to the next rank, there will be scope for the promotion of 450 more officials.
LAHORE: IG Dr Usman Anwar has paid tribute to the professional services of former SSP CIA Lahore Umar Virk and said...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has thwarted an attempt to supply 4,000 litre adulterated milk in the provincial...
LAHORE: Bazm-e-Anjum Rumani organised a seminar on the 53rd death anniversary of multi-faceted dramatist Imtiaz Ali...
LAHORE: On the directions of the Minister of Excise and Communications, Bilal Afzal, the Excise & Taxation Department...
LAHORE: To ensure compliance with the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014, Environmental Protection Agency Punjab...
LAHORE: A protest was held against Mian Munshi Hospital’s administration in front of Specialized Healthcare and...