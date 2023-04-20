IG signs summary of promotions

LAHORE: IG signed a summary for departmental promotions of 670 personnel of Telecommunication and Transport Wing.

In a video message released along with DIG Telecommunication, the IG said that the departmental examination of the lists of telecommunication officials has been done and around 350 officials have been promoted to the next scale and the promotion board meeting will be held soon after approving the summary for further promotions of 650 officials. The IG said that after the promotion of these officials to the next rank, there will be scope for the promotion of 450 more officials.