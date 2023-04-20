Cheema moves court for acquittal

LAHORE: Former director general of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema on Wednesday moved an acquittal application in an accountability court in an assets beyond means case against him. Ahad Cheema moved acquittal plea through his counsel Amjad Parvez. The court has issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau in this regard. In January 2021, Cheema was indicted in this case. Despite passing two years the court was unable to conclude the case.
LAHORE: IG Dr Usman Anwar has paid tribute to the professional services of former SSP CIA Lahore Umar Virk and said...
LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority has thwarted an attempt to supply 4,000 litre adulterated milk in the provincial...
LAHORE: Bazm-e-Anjum Rumani organised a seminar on the 53rd death anniversary of multi-faceted dramatist Imtiaz Ali...
LAHORE: On the directions of the Minister of Excise and Communications, Bilal Afzal, the Excise & Taxation Department...
LAHORE: To ensure compliance with the Hospital Waste Management Rules 2014, Environmental Protection Agency Punjab...
LAHORE: A protest was held against Mian Munshi Hospital’s administration in front of Specialized Healthcare and...