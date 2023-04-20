Cheema moves court for acquittal

LAHORE: Former director general of Lahore Development Authority Ahad Khan Cheema on Wednesday moved an acquittal application in an accountability court in an assets beyond means case against him. Ahad Cheema moved acquittal plea through his counsel Amjad Parvez. The court has issued notices to the National Accountability Bureau in this regard. In January 2021, Cheema was indicted in this case. Despite passing two years the court was unable to conclude the case.