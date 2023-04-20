NADRA, Wasa sign MoU on online transactions

LAHORE: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Wasa Lahore and NADRA regarding online transactions. Now the users will be able to submit the Wasa Lahore bill through real time transaction with the help of NADRA facility.

Real-time transactions will eliminate complaints like repeat billing. With the help of real-time transactions, it will be possible to increase the revenue of Wasa. Convenience to customers is the top priority, said Director Headquarters Mudassar Javed. MD Wasa Ghafran Ahmed directed to complete the task of real-time transaction returns with all the banks at the earliest.