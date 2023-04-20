Boy found dead in house

LAHORE: A 12-year-old boy was found hanging with a fan in the Kot Lakhpat area. Reportedly, the father of the victim Sohaib had died a year back. His mother had left to perform Umrah few days back. On the day of the incident, he was found hanging with a fan in his house in Bostan Colony. Police removed the body to morgue. CCPO Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana also took notice of the incident.
