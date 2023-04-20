Proposed amendments to HEC Ordinance: GCU VC writes to NA Speaker, Senate Chairman

LAHORE: GC University (GCU) Vice-Chancellor and faculty members have written a letter to National Assembly Speaker and Chairman Senate to express deep concern over the potential amendments to the Higher Education Commission (HEC) Ordinance that are likely to be proposed in as a private members' bill.

In an open letter to NA Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, Chairman Senate, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Deputy Speaker and members of the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan, GCU VC Prof Dr Syed Asghar Zaidi (TI) on behalf of faculty members, stated that the bill, being spearheaded by members Dr Zulfiqar Ali Bhatti, Dr. Samina Matloob and Zahra Wadood Fatemi, could have far- reaching and negative consequences for the higher education sector in Pakistan.

As someone who is committed to the advancement of education and the promotion of academic excellence, we must object to any measures that would undermine the autonomy of universities and reduce the role of the HEC to that of a policing body. The proposed amendments suggest that the HEC should have the power to "give directions to the Government functionaries, District administration and police to aid the Commission wherever the Commission deems necessary," which is a worrying development.

These proposed amendments would further damage the higher education sector, which is already facing numerous challenges. It is also concerning that this bill has been proposed without any consultation with stakeholders, including education providers, employers, the academic fraternity, students, parents, and the wider population.

As an academic institution, we believe that any changes to the HEC Ordinance must be made through a consultative and inclusive process that takes into account the opinions and concerns of all stakeholders.

Furthermore, the proposed amendments to Section 10 of the existing ordinance that lays down the Powers and Functions of the Commission are particularly disturbing. These amendments encroach upon the domains of the provinces and threaten to render higher education institutions subordinate to the HEC, thereby reducing their autonomy. For example, the proposed addition of a new clause (z) under the section of Powers and Functions of the Commission would give the HEC the power to constitute search committees for the appointment of Vice Chancellors of public sector universities in the provinces. This is a blatant encroachment into uncharted territory and could have disastrous consequences for the institutions in question. In summary, we urge the respected members of the National Assembly and Senate of Pakistan to reconsider any proposed amendments to the HEC Ordinance that would reduce the autonomy of universities as well as of provinces or undermine the important role of the HEC as a facilitator. The future of our country's higher education sector depends on our ability to work together and ensure that all stakeholders are consulted and heard.