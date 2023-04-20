Dispose of promotion cases on merit: CM

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has directed all provincial secretaries and commissioners to ensure timely promotion of their staff.

He passed these directions while chairing a meeting here Wednesday. The meeting was attended by the chief secretary, IG police, ACS (Home), CCPO Lahore, administrative secretaries, commissioner Lahore and other officials. Divisional commissioners, RPOs, DCs and DPOs participated via a video link. The CM urged the officers to expedite the disposal of promotion cases in all government departments and complete the Annual Confidential Reports (ACRs) as soon as possible.

The CM emphasised that ACRs should not be incomplete under any circumstances and added that promotion cases should be decided immediately after Eid, based on merit.

KOT LAKHPAT JAIL: Caretaker chief minister visited Kot Lakhpat Central Jail and attended release ceremony of 61 prisoners on the eve of Eid-ul-Fitr.

Due to personal endeavours of Mohsin Naqvi, Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation paid Rs110 million liable to be paid by the prisoners under the head of Diyat and fines and these prisoners were released from the jail after the payment of Diyat and fines. Mohsin Naqvi also gave Eidi to the released prisoners. Addressing the ceremony, he stated that the prisoners have to display themselves as a useful citizen of the society after getting released. Mohsin Naqvi urged them not to indulge in any sort of fight after being released and have to spend their lives like a responsible citizen. He announced giving a special package for the jail staff members on the pattern of police martyrs package. He disclosed that salary package of jail staff members would be reviewed and their promotion cases would be disposed of at the earliest. The caretaker CM apprised that further facilitation and ease would be provided in the meetings of prisoners with their relatives as well as close family members during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays. IG Prisons and CEO Abdul Aleem Khan Foundation Brigadier (Retd) Khalid Bashir also addressed the ceremony.

Caretaker chief minister has tasked the police and administration to ensure the best arrangements for cleanliness and smooth flow of traffic in the province.

He ordered action against the transporters who overcharge passengers and said that complaints of passengers regarding overcharging are not acceptable in any case. Indiscriminate action should be taken against transporters who collect the excess fare, he said. The officers of the transport department and administration should be present in the field; checking should be done at the bus stands and action be taken on overcharging. The CM also ordered special arrangements on the occasion of Eid in Lahore, Murree and other tourist places and said that there should be best measures for traffic management in Lahore, Murree and other big cities. Cleanliness and law and order should be given full attention in all cities, including tourist places, he added. 'I will not tolerate poor cleaning arrangements,' he said and stressed that every resource should be used to ensure cleanliness during Eid holidays. Mohsin Naqvi said that the citizens going to Murree should not face any difficulty. It should be ensured that the entry of more than the specified number of vehicles in Murree should be prevented and measures be finalised under an effective strategy to keep the traffic flowing. SOPs should be implemented and tourists be guided about the traffic situation. To prevent overcharging in hotels, the relevant staff should perform their duties diligently.