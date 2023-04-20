Two minors arrested over Alabama birthday party shooting

WASHINGTON: Police said on Wednesday they had arrested two teenagers and charged them with murder over a Sweet 16 birthday party shooting in a small Alabama town that left four people dead and 32 injured.

The weekend violence in the tight-knit community of Dadeville in the US South was only one of several mass shootings in recent days to plague a nation that is awash in firearms and endures tens of thousands of shooting deaths every year. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the suspects, arrested after three days of investigation and manhunts, as Ty Reik McCullough, 17 and Travis McCullough, 16, and said they were each charged with four counts of “reckless murder.”