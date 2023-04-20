Beijing hospital fire death toll rises to 29

BEIJING: Chinese authorities said on Wednesday they had detained a dozen people over a hospital fire in Beijing that left at least 29 dead and forced desperate survivors to jump out of windows to escape.

The blaze, which broke out on Tuesday afternoon at the Changfeng Hospital in China´s capital, killed mostly patients, and left scores of other people injured. Dramatic footage posted to social media showed people clinging to ropes and jumping from the building, while others perched on external air conditioning units in a desperate bid to shelter from the flames.

The Fengtai district´s deputy mayor expressed his “deep condolences” over the deaths of the 16 women and 13 men killed in the inferno, the deadliest in Beijing in over two decades. “I hereby express our deep condolences for the victims, and express our sincere respects to the victims´ families, the injured and their relatives, and apologise to the people of the whole city,” he said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of 29 people in a hospital fire in Beijing.In a tweet on Wednesday, the prime minister extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families over the tragedy.