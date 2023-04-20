Macron booed by angry French after signing pensions reform

SÃLESTAT, France: French President Emmanuel Macron was loudly booed by crowds in eastern France on Wednesday as he embarked on his first trip out of Paris since signing his unpopular pensions reform into law.
Macron had been encouraged by allies to get out and meet voters after signing the reform after months of protests, with some fearing he was becoming too reclusive inside the presidential palace.
But as he arrived in Selestat in the Alsace region, some locals chanted slogans including “Macron resign!” and booed and jeered the 45-year-old, with some personally heckling him.
