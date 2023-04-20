Pak players to feature in two events in US

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seven players will feature in two international squash events in May. Five players will participate in the $5000 The Kiva Open that is to be held in the United States from May 3-6.

Ibrahim Noorani will face fifth seed Laszlo Godde from France and unseeded Zahir Shah is up against third seed Lewis Doughty from England. Unseeded Saeed Abdul will be playing against seventh seed Dillon Huang from the USA and second seed Nasir Iqbal is drawn against unseeded Mitchell Kahnert from Canada.