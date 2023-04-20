Pak players to feature in two events in US

KARACHI: Pakistan’s seven players will feature in two international squash events in May. Five players will participate in the $5000 The Kiva Open that is to be held in the United States from May 3-6.
Ibrahim Noorani will face fifth seed Laszlo Godde from France and unseeded Zahir Shah is up against third seed Lewis Doughty from England. Unseeded Saeed Abdul will be playing against seventh seed Dillon Huang from the USA and second seed Nasir Iqbal is drawn against unseeded Mitchell Kahnert from Canada.
MANCHESTER: Marcus Rashford has returned to training for Manchester United, giving the club a major boost ahead of the...
ISLAMABAD: Lycans B emerged Federal Cup 3x3 Women’s Basketball champions defeating Lycans A by 11-5 points in the...
NAPLES: AC Milan reached the semi-finals of the Champions League on Tuesday after Olivier Giroud struck the crucial...
NEW DELHI: Rising talent Tilak Varma has earned predictions that he is destined to play for his country after lighting...
JOHANNESBURG: Egyptian giants Al Ahly will hope for more goals from Mahmoud Kahraba as they chase a record-extending...
MANCHESTER: Anthony Martial was shipped out on loan to Sevilla last season with his Manchester United career seemingly...