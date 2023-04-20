Babar one win away from breaking another record

LAHORE: Pakistan all-format skipper Babar Azam is just one win away from breaking another record.
When his side meets New Zealand in the fourth T20I at Pindi Cricket Stadium on Thursday (today), Babar will have the opportunity to etch his name as the captain with the most number of wins in the shortest format of the game.
Currently, he is the joint-holder of this record with Afghanistan’s Asghar Afghan and England’s Eoin Morgan after 42 wins. The 28-year-old has captained the Green Shirts in 69 T20 Internationals. Under his captaincy, Pakistan reached the semifinals of two successive T20 World Cups -2021 and 2022 – and finished as runner-ups in the latter.
