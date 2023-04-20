Yashal Shah earns limelight in Faldo Finals

LAHORE: Yashal Shah earned limelight in Faldo Series Asia Grand Finals Golf contest being held in Vietnam while Saad Habib, Omar Khalid and Nouman Ilyas were carrying hopes for Pakistan as well with close scores.

The 14th edition of Faldo Series Asia Grand Final Golf Championship went into action at the Nick Faldo designed Laguna Golf Lang Co Golf Course in the Phu Loc District of Thu Thien Hue Province of Vietnam.

In extremely humid and hot weather the junior champions of Asia were sturdy and pliable in their performances and the top performers produced classy golf that impressed the organising team and the pundits.

Most outstanding one in the course of the first round was Nguen Minh of the host country, Vietnam and equally remarkable was Yashal. While Nguyen is the leader with a score of gross 68, three under par, placed one stroke behind him is Yashal. He played the opening holes in style and his hitting off the tees on all par fours and par fives was extraordinary in terms of power and accuracy.

Other players in line are Le Khanh of Vietnam at gross 70 and also at gross 70 is Isaac Lan, Hong Kong. At 71 is Jui Lee of Taiwan followed by Alethea of Phillipines at 72. Other Pakistani hopefuls are Saad Habib, Omar Khalid and Nouman Ilyas, all bunched together at gross 76. They had steady rounds and seek to excel in the remaining two rounds. Parkha Ijaz of Pakistan excelled in the Ladies Section with gross score of 75.