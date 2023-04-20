Pakistan seek to clinch series against NZ today

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan will be pressing hard to win the 4th T20 International as well as the five-match series when they take on New Zealand today (Thursday) here on a batting-friendly track.

Pakistan won the first two T20Is with New Zealand coming back relatively good to keep the series alive by winning the 3rd T20I following a nail-biting finish. The action now shifts to Pindi Stadium where fate of the series will be decided.

Weather in twin cities is already threatening to disturb the preparations and even part of the 4th T20I as forecast of rain is there. Thunderstorms, lightning and rain lashed the sister cities Wednesday evening, making it difficult for teams to leave the hotels for the scheduled training session. The scheduled training session had to be cancelled because of persistent evening rain.

“No training session was possible today because of rain and condition of the ground,” the team management said. The other interesting aspect is the possibility of the Chand Raat falling on Thursday evening and hence Friday’s Eid depending on the sighting of Shawwal moon.

The addition of Mickey Arthur to the Pakistan camp, though for a couple of days, has already given a fresh look to the team’s preparation. “Mickey spent a busy Tuesday evening and Wednesday where he was seen discussing different aspects of training and preparations with the coaching staff and senior players,” one of the team officials privy to the meeting said.

Mickey’s consultation with the team think-tank was more focused on the series and other events in a run-up to the October World Cup to be held in India. Pindi Stadium has already produced some stunning run-scoring tracks with the visiting England team and later the Pakistan Super League participants making full use of opportunities offered to them. Usman Khan’s fastest ever PSL century and Rally Rossouw (both from Multan Sultans) entertaining innings just 40 days back in PSL VIII was still in the mind of local fans.

Things will not be much different this time around as the surface at the Pindi Stadium is expected to offer an exciting run scoring flare for the batsmen. At the same time the overcast and rainy weather that is expected for Thursday could well see pace and seam bowlers getting something out of the wicket.

Pakistan camp is contemplating on giving lanky Ishanullah the opportunity to flex his muscles. The speedster has already made a huge impact on international cricket during the series against Afghanistan at Sharjah where he at times looked unplayable. With the wicket at the Pindi Stadium having proper bounce, his inclusion could well be ideal for the occasion.

Ihsanullah could replace Naseem Shah who was drafted in place of Zaman Khan for the third T20 at the Gaddafi Stadium. Mohammad Rizwan has already regained fitness from the back problems he faced during the second T20.

There are some personal landmarks to achieve as Babar Azam, Rizwan and Iftikhar all are on the cusp of achieving something out of the match. Babar is just 34 runs shy of becoming the first Pakistan batsman to reach 3500 international runs. Rizwan is also closing in on 3000 international runs and Iftikhar on 1000 mark.