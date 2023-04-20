CTD arrests ‘SRA militant’

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police claimed a major success after arresting a suspected militant of a banned militant organisation, Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army, in a recent raid in Karachi.

The CTD spokesperson said the operation was carried out with the assistance of a federal intelligence agency. The suspect, identified as Obaidullah, was apprehended in Gulshan-e-Hadeed. A pistol with a magazine was seized from his possession.

The initial course of interrogation showed that the suspect had attacked the owner of Gujjar Dairy in Steel Town on April 11 on the orders of his commanders, Inam Abbasi and Mashooq Qambrani. The CTD has registered a case and further investigations are under way.