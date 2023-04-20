AVLC police inspector dismissed for abducting, torturing two citizens

Karachi police chief Javed Alam Odho has ordered dismissal from service of a police inspector of the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) for abducting two citizens and making their nude videos.

Officials said on Wednesday Inspector Fida Hussain Laghari, posted to the AVLC, had been dismissed from service for picking up two civilians from outside a Malir court, taking Rs180,000 out of their pockets and keeping them in habeas corpus.

They added that Inspector Laghari took money from a person, named Aziz, and made a nude video of both abductees. Additional IG Odho sacked him after an inquiry started on the citizens’ complaints proved his involvement.

The inquiry report says, “Inspector Fida Hussain Laghari who was serving as DIO Shah Faisal AVLC, CIA, Karachi, was placed under suspension and closed to PHQ Garden, South Zone, Karachi, and a regular departmental enquiry was marked to the DIG East Range, Karachi, vide this office order dated September-19, 2022. He was also issued and served with the charge sheet under section 6 (3) (b)(i) of Sindh Police (Efficiency and Discipline) Rules 1988.”

The report further reads: “Ghulam Sarwar has submitted a complaint that on May 19, 2022, at 11am you along with police officials and some private persons abducted the complainant and his nephew from Malir Court. You beat them mercilessly, tortured them and brought them to PS AVLC Karachi on instigation of Abdul Aziz Dayo and others.

“Moreover, Leghari snatched Rs110,000/- from him and Rs40,000 from his nephew, a wrist watch and also their mobile phones and others articles. You also took their naked pictures and sent them to Abdul Aziz Dayo and connected video call with him. This reflect that you are involved in illegal and immoral activates and corrupt practices which are contrary to your official assignments; hence, you are not fit to be retained in this department and liable to be dealt with departmentally.”

The inquiry officer, i.e. East Range DIG, got the probe conducted through Sharea Faisal SDPO and submitted a report vide a letter dated December 20, 2022, with the conclusion that Leghari misused his official powers and challaned the complainant without concrete evidence on the instigation of Abdul Aziz Dayo, which shows his mala fide intention.

The inquiry officer recommended departmental action against the police inspector for misusing official powers with a mala fide intention regarding the arrest of Ghulam Sarwar Khokar.

On the receipt of the inquiry report from the DIG, Leghari was served with a final show-cause notice dated March 24, 2023. “The respondent submitted his reply to the charge sheet as well as to the final show-cause notice, both of which were found unsatisfactory. Therefore, in view of the gravity of charges and recommendation of enquiry officer, he is hereby awarded major punishment of ‘dismissal from service’ under the aforementioned rules.”