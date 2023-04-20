Power company distributes food

KARACHI: Shanghai Electric’s Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project has distributed food supplies to 900 households in villages located in the area where the mega project is located, a statement said.
Rising inflation has affected the lives of millions of people all over the country and the worst-hit are the under-privileged. “We are doing our best to help the community in this time of need,” said Meng Donghai, CEO Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited. “Our company will continue supporting the local population,” he added.
The food packages provided to the villagers included basic necessities including rice, flour, cooking oil, sugar, tea, etc. and were handed over to the villagers by senior company officials. The supplies were distributed among local population belonging to the following villages: Wervai, Tilwayo, Kharyo Ghulam Shah, Shahmir Vikyian Bhave Jothar and Koli Para.
Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project is one of the mega projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The project is jointly run by Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited.
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market dropped by Rs550 per tola on Wednesday following a decline in the...
LONDON: Britain was the only country in western Europe with double-digit inflation in March after it fell less than...
LAHORE: Politicians and civil society in Pakistan should focus on solutions that would address problems faced by our...
LAHORE: Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry called for the utilisation of local coal reserves of...
KARACHI: The upgrade and expansion of local refineries has come to a halt due to a delay in the approval of the...
KARACHI: Pakistan Housing Finance Company on Wednesday expressed an interest in injecting upto Rs12 billion in...