Power company distributes food

KARACHI: Shanghai Electric’s Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project has distributed food supplies to 900 households in villages located in the area where the mega project is located, a statement said.

Rising inflation has affected the lives of millions of people all over the country and the worst-hit are the under-privileged. “We are doing our best to help the community in this time of need,” said Meng Donghai, CEO Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited. “Our company will continue supporting the local population,” he added.

The food packages provided to the villagers included basic necessities including rice, flour, cooking oil, sugar, tea, etc. and were handed over to the villagers by senior company officials. The supplies were distributed among local population belonging to the following villages: Wervai, Tilwayo, Kharyo Ghulam Shah, Shahmir Vikyian Bhave Jothar and Koli Para.

Thar Block-1 Integrated Coal Mine Power Project is one of the mega projects of China Pakistan Economic Corridor. The project is jointly run by Thar Coal Block-1 Power Generation Company (PVT) Limited and Sino Sindh Resources Private Limited.