Upgrade, expansion of local refineries halted on policy delay

KARACHI: The upgrade and expansion of local refineries has come to a halt due to a delay in the approval of the Pakistan Refining Policy.

The refining policy was submitted to the Cabinet Committee on Energy for approval a few months back; however, it is sitting on the table without giving any reason, sources in the local oil sector told The News on Wednesday.

Five local refineries have upgrade and expansion plans conditional with the approval of refining policy. However, the delay in its approval has put their plans in jeopardy. Sources pointed out that apart from the upgrade and expansion plans of local refineries, draft of the new refining policy also suggests the establishment of new deep-converted refinery. They attributed the delay in approval of new refining policy to hurdles, being created on part of the federal government departments.

For instance, they pointed out that Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is not in favour of this policy as production of petroleum products in the country would deprive it from the revenue it generates on the import of petroleum products, which is higher than the revenue generated on crude oil import. Also, chemical production at the petro chemical complex would also deprive it of the revenue.

Planning Commission also opposed the tariff protection to existing refineries under the Pakistan Oil Refining Policy 2023 and urged to discourage it. Petroleum Division has proposed a tariff protection of 10 percent deemed duty on diesel and 2.5 percent on petrol to help refineries execute upgrading projects to enhance their production capacity for meeting the country’s demand.

Local refineries are meeting 55 percent of Pakistan’s annual demand for petroleum products, which include supplies for defence needs and essential transportation, the draft of the refining policy states.

Domestic refineries make annual foreign exchange savings of more than $1 billion and process about 70,000 barrels of local crude and condensate per day. They also generate more than 100,000 direct and indirect employment opportunities and make a substantial contribution to the national exchequer and gross domestic product (GDP).

According to the draft of the oil refining policy, all existing refineries are encouraged to upgrade/modernise/expand (upgrade) to produce environment friendly fuels as per Euro-V specifications and to maximise production of motor gasoline and diesel by minimising furnace oil (FO).

The selection of equipment, technology, or process would be on project-to-project basis by the concerned refineries to ensure that the final finished products meet the notified Euro-V specification, while minimising FO.

This upgrade could include addition or integration of petrochemical production, whether individually or jointly by the existing refineries. The objectives of this policy are to provide an enabling environment for long-term sustainability of the existing refineries and to attract foreign investment in new refinery projects.

This should help achieve energy security through gradual increase in self-reliance in petroleum refining capacity of the country and reduce dependence on imports of refined products by incentivising investment in up-gradation and modernisation of existing refineries.

It would also provide a framework of fiscal and regulatory regime, as well as future visibility of policy structure to allow for investment in new deep conversion refineries, petrochemical and oil import terminals.