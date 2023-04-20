PHFC mulls equity investment in Silkbank

KARACHI: Pakistan Housing Finance Company (PHFC) on Wednesday expressed an interest in injecting upto Rs12 billion in Silkbank Limited with support from an investment consortium

“We would like to inform you that PHFC a subsidiary of Lake City Limited has expressed its in-principle interest in the injection of equityupto Rs12 billion into Silkbank Limited,” PHFC

said in a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

The filing said PHFC, which offers home loans, is leading a consortium of an investor group, “supported and backed by the well renowned and experienced management of Burj Capital, having requisite experience in setting up and successfully managing Islamic and conventional banks in Pakistan”.

Pakistani business conglomerate Arif Habib Group is also willing to participate in the consortium as a minority stakeholder. The Board of Directors of Silkbank has granted its “in-principle approval” for allowing PHFC to conduct the required due diligence of the bank, which is subject to the approval of the the board, shareholders, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan and the State Bank of Pakistan. The International Commercial Bank South Sudan (ICB), earlier this month, also expressed its intention to invest up to 50 million euros ($54.5 million) in Silkbank.