Friesland Campina quarter profit rises 49pc

Friesland Campina Engro Pakistan Limited (formerly Engro Foods Limited) reported a 49 percent increase in its quarterly profit, due to an increase in the revenue.

In a statement to the PSX, the company reported a net profit of Rs990.363 million for the quarter ended March 31, up from Rs663.729 million during the same period last year. The company skipped any pay-out for the period.

EPS came in at Rs1.29, compared with Re0.87 last year. The company said its net revenue for the quarter rose to Rs22.650 billion, compared with Rs13.970 billion a year earlier. Its cost of sales increased to Rs18.293 billion during the period against Rs11.379 billion.

Rising inflation, foreign exchange constraints, currency devaluation, higher finance cost and import constraints continued to put pressure on the company’s profitability, a statement said on Wednesday. “However, with an agile business model in place, the management is confident that it will be able to drive efficiencies and continue to deliver growth,” it added.