REER index depreciates to 85.6 in March

KARACHI: Pakistan’s real effective exchange rate (REER), the value of the rupee against a basket of trading partner currencies, fell to 85.6 in March from 86.5 in the previous month, the central bank data showed on Wednesday.

REER, according to analysts, is diminishing as nominal parity declines more than the inflation rate difference with other currencies. Pakistan’s consumer price index inflation jumped to a record 35.37 percent in March from a year earlier.

REER is falling but in a situation where dwindling foreign exchange reserves are the main issue, it’s irrelevant.

The country’s foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped by $170 million to $4.038 billion in the week ending April 7. The SBP’s reserves are enough to cover one month of imports.

The rupee stayed flat against the dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday on matching demand and supply of the greenback in the market. It ended at 283.89 per dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 283.90.

In the open market, the local unit lost 1 rupee to close at 289 versus the greenback. Investors are concerned about a delay in the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme. They want to know when the IMF loan programme will resume.

After Saudi Arabia's $2 billion financial commitment to Pakistan, the United Arab Emirates has pledged $1 billion. IMF staff-level agreement signing was previously thought to require $3 billion, however the IMF's statement mentioning more financial assurances has cast doubt on the precise amount of additional assurances needed. What is happening on the IMF front is still unclear. While it seems that IMF has asked to do more but how much more is yet to be known. Any clarity on that end is still awaited, according to analysts.