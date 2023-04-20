Ex-central bank chief says Pakistan needs to address budget-current account deficit link

KARACHI: Former governor of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Reza Baqir, has highlighted a significant correlation between the country's budget and current account deficits, citing data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Baqir said over the past two decades, whenever the fiscal deficit increased, the current account deficit also increased, with one administration experiencing two cycles of deficits. Speaking in an in-person and online conversation titled “Pakistan: Is there a way forward?” hosted by Princeton University, USA, Baqir stressed the need for talks and debates at all levels to generate potential solutions.

Baqir said putting the right people in the proper positions will advance the nation. “Starting point has to be the people.” Baqir served as the 20th governor of the SBP, from May 2019 to May 2022. He is currently a senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and managing director and global practice leader for sovereign advisory services at Alvarez and Marsal. During his time as governor, he negotiated a new IMF programme in 2019, successfully completed six subsequent reviews to restore financial stability and growth, and led the country’s financial response during the Covid-19 pandemic.

He led several institutional reforms, including the liberalisation of Pakistan’s foreign exchange market from a fixed to a flexible regime, revision of the central bank law to strengthen its independence, Roshan Digital Accounts for overseas Pakistanis, and several digitisation initiatives to promote efficiency and inclusion in the financial sector.

Baqir said IMF is facing the problem of “trusting whom” in Pakistan. As the current government keeps up its commitments one after another, the IMF is being questioned about whom it can trust in Pakistan to resume its $6.5 billion bailout programme.

In Pakistan, he claimed, the IMF is evaluating “who is in power” to determine that they not only make future commitments to resume the programme, but also carry them out. “Whatever has been said (committed with IMF) has not been delivered,” Baqir said.

Since November 2022, the IMF loan programme has been halted. The current administration has been in formal discussions with the IMF since February 2023, led by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. In addition to abandoning its control over the rupee-dollar exchange rate, the government also hiked energy prices and enacted new levies totalling Rs170 billion.

But the IMF kept on adding new requirements one after another. The government is currently working to get additional financial pledges totalling an additional $3–4 billion from friendly nations to revive the bailout. Prior to this, Pakistan requested new financing from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates of $2 billion and $1 billion, respectively, to restart its loan programme.

Baqir said, “We will come out of political crisis soon…there is a way forward.” The conversation’s moderator, House of Debt author Atif Mian, claimed that the government no longer has any credibility. Pakistan is currently in a fragile situation as a result of poor decisions made by several institutions, including the government.

Atif Mian is John H. Laporte, Jr. Class of 1967 Professor of Economics, Public Policy and Finance at Princeton University, and Director of the Julis-Rabinowitz Center for Public Policy and Finance at the Woodrow Wilson School.

He said that there is a sense that Pakistan is no longer a desirable destination. Google Trends indicate that many people looked for visas from Pakistan. Due to the continuous crises, a significant number of people have already left the nation. India and Bangladesh did not experience the same thing.

He claimed that the governments ignored the people who were guiding Pakistan in the correct direction and instead allowed them to leave the country. He asserted that Pakistani society must change in order for the country’s economy to become self-sufficient.

The severe political and economic challenges have led to Pakistan experiencing historically high inflation of 35 percent, an all-time high 21 percent policy rate, and a steep depreciation in the exchange rate.