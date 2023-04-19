Sanjrani calls on Muslim World League chief in Madina

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and the secretary general of the Muslim World League Tuesday reaffirmed their commitment to enhancing cooperation and strengthening the bond between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

Sanjrani led a delegation of senators during meeting with Sheikh Dr. Mohammad bin Abdul Karim Al-Issa, Secretary General of the Muslim World League in Saudi Arabia, says the Senate Secretariat here in a statement.

During the meeting held in Madinah, the secretary general welcomed the Senate chairman and his delegation to Saudi Arabia and congratulated them on performing Umrah.

The chairman Senate expressed Pakistan’s admiration for the Muslim World League’s leadership in the fight against Islamophobia.

The Chairman Senate expressed special gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for their recent financial assistance to Pakistan, which he believes will help alleviate the country’s financial difficulties. He also lauded Saudi Arabia’s provision of ideal facilities for visitors and commended the efforts of the Muslim World League in removing misunderstandings about Islam in the West and spreading the peaceful and tolerant ideology of Islam in the non-Muslim world.