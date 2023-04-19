Senate to adopt report on poll funds bill today

ISLAMABAD: A heated discussion on the political situation is likely to ensue during a treasury-requisitioned Senate session today, as the house will adopt a standing panel report on the Provincial Assemblies of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bill, 2023.

Initially, the government had moved a summary to the President for summoning of a new regular session. However, it was learnt that he had declined to sign the summary for summoning the session.

The situation left the government with the other available option and filed a requisition application with the Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, who signed it and called the session, beginning Wednesday at 2:00pm.

PPP’s Senator Saleem Mandviwalla, who is also the chairman, Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue, will present a report of the committee on the bill titled “The Charged Sums for General Election (Provincial Assemblies of the Punjab and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa) Bill, 2023” in the house for consideration and adoption.

According to the orders of the day, the ruling coalition parties’ Senators have submitted a motion under Rule 218 that the house may discuss political situation and surge in terrorism related incidents in the country.

Parliamentary sources said that the house could adopt a resolution at the end of discussion.

Minister for Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif will move the bill to consolidate and amend the law relating to territorial sea and maritime zones of Pakistan (The Pakistan Maritime Zones Bill, 2023), as reported by the standing committee.

The house has on its orders of the day two other bills, which have been already passed by the National Assembly. Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar will move the bill — The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2023 — for consideration and adoption. He will also move the bill — National Accountability (Amendment) Bill, 2023 — for consideration and adoption.