PPP reconciliation committee meets MQM-P leaders

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to convince political leadership for holding a dialogue to defuse political crisis, the Pakistan People’s Party reconciliation committee met MQM-Pakistan leaders.

The PPP committee led by Senator Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani and comprising Syed Naveed Qamar and Qamar zaman Kaira held the meeting with the MQM-Pakistan leaders Hussain Qaimkhani, Muhammad Abu Bakr and Salahuddin.

They discussed to initiate the process of negotiations among the political parties including the opposition to subside the political temperature.

Talking to media after the meeting, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said, “May the positive efforts to end the conflict of institutions be successful.”

He added that all political forces direly needed to join hands for the supremacy of the parliament and to ensure that all institutions work in their domain. MQM leader Muhammad Abu Bakr appreciated the efforts of the PPP for engaging all political forces for strengthening democratic institutions and the supremacy of the parliament in the country.